LSU offers 2021 athlete Sage Ryan
2021 athlete Sage Ryan announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he received an offer from LSU, making it the second SEC school to do so.
In addition to an offer from the Tigers, Tennessee and Virginia have both offered the Lafayette Christian junior, who is the nephew of former LSU stars Kevin Faulk and Trev Faulk.
The rising junior posted this message on Twitter:
AGTG💛💜This is a huge honor and I’m blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from Louisiana State University!!@Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball @LSUCoachRaymond pic.twitter.com/GSZlFObipE— Sage “Flash” Ryan (@sageryan15) March 26, 2019