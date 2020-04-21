News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-21 09:13:14 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU offers 2022 Alabama OL Lucas Taylor, who's 'obsessed' with Tigers

David Folse
Contributing writer

LSU offensive line coach James Cregg is always on the lookout for quality offensive linemen and on Thursday morning he believed he found his next stud.Meet massive 2022 guard Lucas Taylor.The 6-4, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}