News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 15:03:59 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU offers 2022 four-star CB Trequon Fegans

David Folse
Contributing writer

The search for talent to replenish DBU is a never-ending process and the LSU coaching staff hopes they have found another piece out of the state of Alabama.Trequon Fegans is a 6-1, 180-pound corner...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}