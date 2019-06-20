Walker Howard has exploded on the recruiting trail during the past month.

And, as of Thursday, the talented young St. Thomas More passer will have the opportunity to play his college football close to home, at his father's alma mater.

LSU offered the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Cougars' 2022 standout at the end of the opening day of the program's elite prospects camp.

The Tigers join recent offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane and Nebraska