LSU offers 2022 QB Walker Howard, son of former Tigers passer Jamie Howard
Walker Howard has exploded on the recruiting trail during the past month.
And, as of Thursday, the talented young St. Thomas More passer will have the opportunity to play his college football close to home, at his father's alma mater.
LSU offered the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Cougars' 2022 standout at the end of the opening day of the program's elite prospects camp.
The Tigers join recent offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane and Nebraska
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! @CoachMunoz13 @Coach_EdOrgeron pic.twitter.com/kZqfDXS32K— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) June 20, 2019
Jamie Howard, a St. Thomas More product in the early 1990s, played in each of his four seasons at LSU from 1992 to 1995.
The elder Howard started the bulk of his 36 games and completed 459 of his 934 passes for 6,158 yards, 34 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.
Check out Walker Howard's Freshman Year 2022 on @Hudl https://t.co/D9mdfUp1cB #hudl— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) November 16, 2018