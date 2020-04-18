LSU offers 2023 DE Peter Woods, who is familiar with Tigers, Baton Rouge
Recruiting never stops and the LSU coaching staff hopes that they have gotten in early enough on one of the premiere pass rushers in the state of Alabama for the 2023 class.Peter Woods is a 6-foot-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news