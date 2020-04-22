News More News
football

LSU offers 2023 OL TJ Shanahan, who wants 'build a bond' with Tigers

David Folse
Contributing writer

T.J. Shanahan and LSU’s relationship couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.In his first-ever contact with the LSU coaching staff, one of the biggest offensive line prospects in the 2023 class ...

