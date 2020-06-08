LSU tossed its name in early for 2023 in-state quarterback Eli Holstein.

Holstein, the soon-to-be sophomore starting QB at Zachary High School, picked up his very-first scholarship offer on Monday afternoon from the Tigers, his dad Scott Holstein confirmed to TigerDetails.

"I called coach (Ed) Orgeron and we started talking and he was like, 'Hey, you ready for it? I got excited and said, 'Yes, sir.' He then gave me an offer to the LSU Fighting Tigers and said I have the chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country and play for the LSU Tigers, "Holstein said. "He talked about Joe Burrow's career and being a first-round draft pick, the national championship then going to the pros and making $30 million dollars a year. He said, 'You think you can do that?' And I said, 'Yes, sir.'"

An emotional Holstein called the offer "very, very personal."

"I've grown up an LSU fan and always cheered for the Tigers; growing up going to games. My dad went to LSU and was a team captain. My mom went to LSU. Pretty much everybody in my family went to LSU.

"Recently, my pawpaw just passed away and I know this would have meant a lot to him. It just means a lot to me right now."

"For me to see all the hard work he has put in; he's a real hard-worker and high character kid, I knew this was the level that he would be able to compete at, it's really exciting to get that validation for him," said Scott Holstein, who added, "But this isn't the goal. This is just the beginning. It's time to get to work now because everybody is going to want to know about that kid with the LSU offer.

"He's in a great program with an incredible coaching staff. His wide receiver core will be tremendous this year. His O-line and running back are coming back. ... There will be a lot of pressure on him as a quarterback with an LSU offer as a sophomore. But I tell him that his job is simple: You have a lot of play-makers around you. You just have to make the best and quickest decision."

Prior to the offer, Holstein was communication with the LSU staff (Orgeron, Steve Ensminger, Russ Callaway) at least once a week. Other schools that have kept an eye on the 6-3, 205-pound Holstein: Alabama, Mississippi State, Baylor and Louisiana Tech.

Holstein is the younger brother of Louisiana Tech QB Caleb Holstein.

Below are his freshman season highlights: