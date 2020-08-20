TigerDetails - LSU offers 2023 WR Shelton Sampson Jr. from nearby Catholic High

Shelton Sampson Jr.'s recruiting stock continues to rise about as fast as the young receiver can run.

And hometown LSU became the latest college program to enter the recruitment of the 2023 prospect from nearby Catholic High.

The 6-foot-4, 181-pound wide receiver glided a pair of smooth sub-4.4 40-yard dash times at his school's Cur Dog Combine event July 31 — including a 4.35-second that opened a slew of new eyes.

"He can fly!" Catholic coach Gabriel Fertitta said. "He's learning every day how to use his frame to high-point the ball and use his body to his advantage. Quarterbacks are having to get used to judging just how crazy fast he is and how high they can throw him the ball and him still go get it.

"Incredible hands. Catches everything away from his body, which makes it really hard for DBs to play the ball. His arms are so long they can't get to the ball through his body."

Virginia and Missisippi State extended offers that evening, with Southern Miss, Tulane and Florida State following within the next week.

And, now, the reigning national champions just three miles away has joined the building fray.

"The last 20 days have been pretty hot and heavy," Fertitta said. "I talked to Alabama today right before LSU. Major Applewhite is there — Catholic grad. Pete Golding, as well, has known about him for a while. Florida State. Virginia. All interested. In-state schools all got in the boat the same night of the combine."

Asked following the combine about his list of dream schools, the Tigers were the first program mentioned.

"LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M," he said. "Schools like that."