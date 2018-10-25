Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 11:17:06 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU offers Arkansas DL commit Enoch Jackson

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
Publisher

In LSU's quest to become more athletic on the defensive line, the Tigers elected to pursue Texas defensive line Enoch Jackson, an Arkansas commit.

The 6-feet, 280-pound prospect committed to the Razorbacks in August, but a new offer from LSU could shake things up a bit.

The disruptive, athletic prospect took to Twitter to share the news.

Bwowsq8dbeq8d7mftu3c
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}