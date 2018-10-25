LSU offers Arkansas DL commit Enoch Jackson
In LSU's quest to become more athletic on the defensive line, the Tigers elected to pursue Texas defensive line Enoch Jackson, an Arkansas commit.
The 6-feet, 280-pound prospect committed to the Razorbacks in August, but a new offer from LSU could shake things up a bit.
The disruptive, athletic prospect took to Twitter to share the news.
Blessed to receive an offer from LSU!‼️ AGTG! #LSU pic.twitter.com/gPYNhxTP0P— Enoch Jackson Jr (@iamenochjckson) October 24, 2018
100% committed.🎥 @NikkiChavanelle pic.twitter.com/R1sk8R3ehp— Enoch Jackson Jr (@iamenochjckson) August 3, 2018