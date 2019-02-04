When 2020 four-star athlete Jaden Navarrette woke up on Super Bowl Sunday, he had no idea he'd be receiving a scholarship offer from his first SEC school.

Navarrette, a wide receiver and defensive end from Norco, California has been a heavy recruit in the Pac-12, picking up offers from Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State. Navarrette can now add LSU to his list of 14 scholarship offers after 'catching their eye' at a camp a few years ago.

"It was all kind of a shock but it was really exciting because it was my first SEC offer," Navarrette said. "They've been showing some interest in me for a while but they can't talk to you as a freshman or sophomore."

Navarrette had a conversation with coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday morning where he first heard the news and said the two have built started to build a relationship. Before Sunday, Navarrette had primarily been in contact with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Navarrette believes that there is more room to grow as a person and a player in a SEC environment because of the level of competition you can expect to face on a weekly basis.

"We basically talked about how things work in the SEC and how the style of play compares to some of the other schools that are looking at me," Navarrette said. ""I kind of look at the SEC as a big opportunity because right now the Pac-12 is kind of going down hill with teams like Washington and Washington State losing their bowl games."

In the conversations with LSU coaches, Navarrette said development was a big topic of conversation while also stressing the importance of getting a degree.

"Football doesn't last forever," Navarrette said. "LSU will be getting a player that gives 100 percent effort and is going to be their for four years and get his degree. Just show everyone what I have to offer and hopefully help win a national championship."

Navarrette said he needs to work on using his hands at the point of attack on defense but also thinks the LSU coaches took notice to the speed and foot work that he takes pride in. Being a wide receiver, Navarrette said there are tools that can help him become a more effective defensive end as he heads into his senior season.

Navarrette plans to take an official visit to the school but has yet to schedule a time for when that will actually occur.



























