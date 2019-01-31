LSU offers four prospects from 2020, 2021 class
While NBA Twitter exploded today, LSU football was making moves, offering scholarships to four prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes.
The offers include four-star receiver Michael Wyman, running back Kelly Loiseau, defensive tackle Jalen Lee and safety Kaine Williams.
#LSU & #Pitt are the latest offers for 2020 #Rivals250 WR Michael Wyman https://t.co/FPNLVCS2mG @JimmyDetail @PantherLair @MikeWyman22— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) January 31, 2019
Blessed To Receive My 11th Offer From Louisiana State University🐯 Via - Jonathan Decoster @BallCoach_D @247Sports @Rivals @SleeperAth1etes @GHA_PREZ pic.twitter.com/4PbTLAslL5— 2️⃣. (@KellyLoiseau) January 31, 2019
BREAKING: #LSU has offered Live Oak (La.) DT Jalen Lee (@jalenlee__)— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 31, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/i25XhBIj2t@JeritRoser @JimmyDetail @TigerDetails
This was one of my goals in life, and I’m proud and blessed to say I’ve been offered from Louisiana State University🐯💛💜 #GOTIGERS @samspiegs @daboot02 @CoachDaveAranda @coachscott20023 @gls_training pic.twitter.com/2tGmOvgLpW— K5IVE🦅 (@kwilliams5_) January 31, 2019