{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 15:13:32 -0600') }}

LSU offers four prospects from 2020, 2021 class

Glen West • TigerDetails.com
Staff

While NBA Twitter exploded today, LSU football was making moves, offering scholarships to four prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes.

The offers include four-star receiver Michael Wyman, running back Kelly Loiseau, defensive tackle Jalen Lee and safety Kaine Williams.

