TigerDetails - LSU offers 2021 safety Matthew Langlois

LSU offers 2021 safety Matthew Langlois
It took a little time, but LSU officially extended an offer to 2021 athlete Matthew Langlois, who the Tigers are recruiting as a safety.
Langlois committed to Kansas State in early August.
The three-star prospect has offers from Washington State, West Virginia, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Virginia, Arizona, Houston, Boston College, Wake Forest, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette and a few others.
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/hFqySgxH03— Matthew Langlois (@LangloisMatthew) October 10, 2020