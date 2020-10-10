 TigerDetails - LSU offers 2021 safety Matthew Langlois
LSU offers 2021 safety Matthew Langlois

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
It took a little time, but LSU officially extended an offer to 2021 athlete Matthew Langlois, who the Tigers are recruiting as a safety.

Langlois committed to Kansas State in early August.

The three-star prospect has offers from Washington State, West Virginia, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Virginia, Arizona, Houston, Boston College, Wake Forest, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette and a few others.

