LSU offers Tuscaloosa 2021 CB Kamari Lassiter, who talks about 'DBU,' more
"DBU" is always looking for quality additions to the program and its architect Corey Raymond has reached out to a four-star standout from Alabama to extend an offer.Kamari Lassiter is 6-foot, 175-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news