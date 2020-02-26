LSU made the promotion official on Wednesday for Kevin Faulk. LSU's all-time rushing leader and three-time Super Bowl Champion is now the Tigers running backs coach, Ed Orgeron announced.

Faulk will take over the running backs room from Tommie Robinson, who is reportedly heading to Texas A&M for the same position.

In January of 2018, Faulk joined the LSU football staff as Director of Player Development. He worked with LSU student-athletes on their academic direction, social development and overall quality of life, per the team site.

"We would like to thank Tommie (Robinson) for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future," Orgeron said.



"Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire."

Faulk is LSU's all-time leader rusher with 4,557 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. He starred in the backfield for the Tigers from 1995-98, leading LSU to three bowl games in that span.

"The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach," Faulk said. "The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship."

Faulk was drafted in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and spent his entire 13-year NFL career with that franchise. Faulk appeared in five Super Bowls with the Patriots, winning the title three times.

Faulk scored 33 touchdowns (16 rushing, 15 receiving, 2 kickoff returns) during his career with the Patriots and he holds the franchise record for all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098).

A native of Carencro, Louisiana, Faulk retired from the NFL on October 9, 2012, and was elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame on May 18, 2016. He is also a member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Faulk graduated from LSU in 1999 with a kinesiology degree. He served as an assistant football coach at Carencro, his high school alma mater, following his retirement from the NFL.