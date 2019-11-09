The 2019 version of the "Game of the Century" certainly lived up to the hype, especially for LSU fans with the Tigers beating Alabama, 46-41, and ending an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

And Joe Brady is a big key in the Tigers coming out on top Saturday.

Brady has been one of the hottest names in the college football world the last few months for the new offense he's put in place at LSU.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported after the Alabama game that LSU officials have engaged Brady about a contract extension and raise during LSU's bye week. The report says the Tigers are prepared to pay Brady "NFL coordinator market value – think in the neighborhood of $1.5 million – and could have a deal by the end of the regular season."

Brady's current contract is worth $400,000 and runs until 2022.

Brady spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints, and before that was a graduate assistant at Penn State.

