LSU OL Ed Ingram returns to practice for first time in more than a year
After two days off, LSU’s first of three open date week practices Tuesday afternoon was highlighted by the return of former starting offensive lineman Ed Ingram.
Ingram, who started 12 games as a freshman in 2017, was suspended all of last season after he was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.
Last week, the charges were dropped, he was reinstated to the squad and he was given a rousing welcome by his teammates in a team meeting prior to Tuesday’s practice.
“Our team had a little pep in their step,” Orgeron said in a Tuesday post-practice press conference. “They all cheered when we announced he was back today.
“He looked fantastic. He’s been working out, he’s lost weight. He gives us a sense of confidence upfront and gives us a sense we can do some things upfront with other guys to give us more depth.”
Orgeron said his “gut feeling” is that Ingram will be ready to play when the unbeaten No. 4 Tigers resume their schedule against Utah State on Oct. 5 in an 11 a.m. Tiger Stadium kickoff.
The Tigers are already shifting players into spots vacated because of injuries that will sideline previous starters for an extended period of time.
For instance, tight end Stephen Sullivan is being moved to wide receiver while Terrace Marshall heals a stress foot fracture.
“I think it will be good for Stephen and good for our team,” Orgeron said. “He can catch those crossing routes, he has a big catch radius, he’s been in big games, he’s hard to cover 1-on-1 and he runs good routes. I think it’s going to be his time and he’s going to play well.”
Oregron also said he didn’t think injured defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence, Glen Logan and K’Lavon Chaisson will be ready for the Utah State game.