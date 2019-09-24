After two days off, LSU’s first of three open date week practices Tuesday afternoon was highlighted by the return of former starting offensive lineman Ed Ingram.

Ingram, who started 12 games as a freshman in 2017, was suspended all of last season after he was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.

Last week, the charges were dropped, he was reinstated to the squad and he was given a rousing welcome by his teammates in a team meeting prior to Tuesday’s practice.

“Our team had a little pep in their step,” Orgeron said in a Tuesday post-practice press conference. “They all cheered when we announced he was back today.

“He looked fantastic. He’s been working out, he’s lost weight. He gives us a sense of confidence upfront and gives us a sense we can do some things upfront with other guys to give us more depth.”