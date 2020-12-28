TigerDetails - LSU OL target Kimo Makaneole backs off Florida State pledge

In a message directed toward the Florida State coaching staff and posted on social media, Makaneole said: "I have researched and gathered as much information to complete the difficult task of narrowing down my list of schools. Being that I have the greatest respect for you and your program; I am informing you now that I am looking elsewhere to go to school and compete."

LSU now might be in the driver's seat to land Florida offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole after the three-star prospect backed off his pledge to Florida State Monday night.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman out of Niceville, Fla., just told TigerDetails over the weekend that his top two choices are LSU and FSU.

"So far, right now, I'm just looking at FSU and LSU. Those are my top two right now," he said. Last week I went to the LSU game to check out the campus and just enjoyed the LSU and Ole Miss game, which was a really rainy day. But I think me and my family really loved the visit. It was awesome seeing the Tiger Walk and campus. It was just a huge atmosphere over there."

