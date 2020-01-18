LSU on the road at struggling Ole Miss Saturday night
LSU travels to Ole Miss Saturday night on an impressive road winning streak against a team headed in the opposite direction, and got a little bit of good news too.Senior guard Marlon Taylor has be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news