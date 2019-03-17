LSU earned its 22nd NCAA tournament bid this afternoon when it was announced the SEC regular season champions Tigers are a No. 3 seed in the East Region set to play No. 14 seed Yale on Thursday in Jacksonville.

Tipoff time should be announced later tonight or tomorrow morning. Ticket information is forthcoming.

The 26-6 Tigers matchup with the 22-7 Ivy League-co-champ Bulldogs is LSU’s first NCAA tourney appearance since 2015 when the Tigers lost their opening game to North Carolina State, 66-65.

Yale beat Harvard 97-85 today to win the Ivy League tournament and automatic bid. The Bulldogs placed five players in double figures.

A veteran team, Yale starts three seniors and two juniors, including 6-6 guard Miye Oni, who's the Ivy League Player of the Year.

LSU interim coach Tony Benford will meet with the media tonight at 6:30 p.m.