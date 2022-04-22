LSU opens SEC home baseball series over Missouri with a win

Another gutty pitching performance by senior Ma’Khail Hilliard and third baseman Jacob Berry’s hot bat got LSU off to a good start in its SEC series opener vs. Missouri Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Hilliard scattered seven hits over seven innings and Berry launched two homers into the right field stands to lead LSU to a 5-3 victory.

LSU is now 25-12 overall and 8-8 in the SEC while Missouri is 22-13 and 5-11. The teams play game two tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Hilliard ran his season record to 4-0 by limiting Missouri to two runs with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw a career-high 104 pitches.

“Ma’Khail was outstanding, I can’t even fathom where our team would be without him,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He did a great job again, and I just feel like we’re going to win every time he pitches.”

Reliever Paul Gervase worked the final 1.1 innings for LSU, earning his third save of the season. Gervase retired all four batters he faced, recording two strikeouts.

Berry went 3-for-4 at the plate with two homers, two RBI and three runs scored. His first home run gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning and his second dinger (his 12th of the season) tied the game at 2-2 in the third.

“Jacob hit three different pitches about as well as you can hit those pitches,” Johnson said. “He showed he’s one of the best hitters in the country. His mindset is great, he’s working his tail off, and I’m sure glad he’s here.”

LSU broke the 2-2 tie in the fifth with its three-run fifth inning, highlighted by second baseman Cade Doughty’s RBI double and a two-run single by first baseman Tre’ Morgan.