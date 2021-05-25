LSU opens SEC Tournament with Georgia Tuesday

"I didn't feel well but that one day is behind me and I'm ready to go tomorrow," the ace pitcher said.

Marceaux played four innings in the game against Texas A&M before he was pulled.

LSU will open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon against the Georgia Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. CT and pitcher Landon Marceaux will start the game for the Tigers.

LSU has won five of its last seven SEC series, including the last three in a row. The Tigers have won nine of their last 13 games overall and won four of its five SEC road series this season – at Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Auburn and at Texas A&M.

LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia, 68-24-3, and Tuesday’s game marks the first meeting between the schools since March 22-24, 2019, when UGA won two of three games over the Tigers in Athens.

LSU has won 10 of its last 13 SEC regular-season series versus UGA, and the Tigers have an 17-9-2 advantage over the Bulldogs in games played over the past 12 seasons. Tuesday’s game marks the first LSU-Georgia matchup in the SEC Tournament since 2009, when the Tigers won two tournament games over the Bulldogs. LSU is 9-2 all-time versus Georgia in SEC Tournament games.

LSU has a league-best 88-44 (.667) all-time record in the SEC Tournament, and the Tigers own a conference-high 12 tournament titles. Alabama and Mississippi State are second behind LSU with seven tournament titles. LSU has won six of the past 12 SEC Tournament crowns, claiming the title in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

The Tigers are 38-10 under 15th-year coach Paul Mainieri in SEC Tournament games and at the last SEC Tournament held in 2019, LSU posted a 3-2 record and was defeated by Vanderbilt in the semifinal round. LSU has reached the semifinal round in seven straight SEC Tournaments (2013-19).

The winner of Tuesday's game advances to take on No. 1-seed Arkansas in the second round on Wednesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m CT. You can view the full SEC Tournament bracket HERE.