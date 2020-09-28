TigerDetails - LSU optimistic for Derek Stingley Jr. return as early as Tuesday

LSU hopes Derek Stingley Jr. can return to practice as early as Tuesday.

The sophomore cornerback has been discharged from the hospital since missing Saturday's season opener following a health scare late Friday.

But coach Ed Orgeron said the staff will await more information and discussion with Stingley and his parents before determining whether he will play this week at Vanderbilt.

"I think Derek is gonna be back," Orgeron said Monday. "I talked to (Director of Athletic Training) Jack (Marucci). We're waiting for all the medical exams to clear. But I expect him back as early as maybe tomorrow. I'm not sure."

"Glen Logan will not be available for this week, and he will be available for Missouri."

Neither standout participated in the 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.

LSU released a statement Saturday morning regarding Stingley having become acutely ill, but that the issue was not related to COVID-19.

Logan was announced closer to kickoff as being scratched from the afternoon's lineup.

The defensive tackle was seen on the sideline, but without pads.

The Tigers went on to allow an SEC-record 623 passing yards to the Bulldogs with Orgeron references recently injured Jay Ward and recent transfer Darren Evans as having played more extensive minutes at a thin cornerback position sooner than anticipated.

"Having Derek not there really hurt us, obviously," the coach said, in addition to issues with scheme and adjustment. "But I'm glad that he's healthy. His safety is of foremost importance to us, so I'm glad that he's healthy and he's OK, No. 1."

Orgeron expects a return to practice this week would allow Stingley to return to the lineup, but explained the process will involve continued conversation with multiple parties.

"I'm hoping he can play," the coach said. "He obviously makes a difference on our team. We need that. It's a position of need. We're very short there, but we're always gonna put his health first. I'm gonna listen to the doctors. I'm gonna talk to his mama and his daddy. If the doctors say he can play and if Derek says he can play and if his mama and his daddy say it's OK, he's gonna play. And if not, he won't.

"But I expect him to play. I expect him maybe to be back at practice as early as tomorrow. But we'll see."