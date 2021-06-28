LSU OT Dare Rosenthal expected to enter transfer portal

LSU was expected to return all five of its offensive line starters for the 2021 season but that is now unlikely as multiple sources have confirmed that senior starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is expected to request his entry into the transfer portal on Monday following a violation of school policies that could cost him his 2021 campaign for the Tigers.

Rosenthal has faced other disciplinary measures in the past for violations of team rules, with the latest infraction likely to cost him ample time in the 2021 season, if he remains at LSU, according to a source.

Rosenthal played in six games for LSU last fall due to a Covid restricted season and other team rule violations. He only played in seven games in the 2019 season serving as a primary backup for current Washington Football Team starter Saahdiq Charles.

Rosenthal is a former four-star recruit for LSU in the 2018 class, but was listed as a defensive tackle prior to making a position change at LSU following his freshman season.

Senior Cam Wire is expected to assume the starting left tackle duties in Rosenthal's departure. Wire played in nine games for LSU last fall.