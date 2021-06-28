LSU OT Dare Rosenthal expected to enter transfer portal
LSU was expected to return all five of its offensive line starters for the 2021 season but that is now unlikely as multiple sources have confirmed that senior starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is expected to request his entry into the transfer portal on Monday following a violation of school policies that could cost him his 2021 campaign for the Tigers.
Rosenthal has faced other disciplinary measures in the past for violations of team rules, with the latest infraction likely to cost him ample time in the 2021 season, if he remains at LSU, according to a source.
Rosenthal played in six games for LSU last fall due to a Covid restricted season and other team rule violations. He only played in seven games in the 2019 season serving as a primary backup for current Washington Football Team starter Saahdiq Charles.
Rosenthal is a former four-star recruit for LSU in the 2018 class, but was listed as a defensive tackle prior to making a position change at LSU following his freshman season.
Senior Cam Wire is expected to assume the starting left tackle duties in Rosenthal's departure. Wire played in nine games for LSU last fall.
Dare Rosenthal's bio at LSU Sports reads:
LSU’s starting left tackle for 2020 … Has all of the tools necessary to become a dominant SEC offensive lineman … Tremendous size and strength … Trained behind NFL Draft pick Saahdiq Charles for the past two years at left tackle … Originally signed as a defensive lineman but shifted to the offensive side of the ball as a rookie … Has appeared in five games with three starts during his LSU career.
REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2019) Appeared in five games with three starts as a redshirt freshman in 2019 … Started at left guard in place of Saahdiq Charles in wins over Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State … Played a total of 229 snaps with career-high 92 snaps coming against Utah State … Played 57 snaps in victory over Mississippi State.
FRESHMAN SEASON (2018) Did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2018.
HIGH SCHOOLThe top-rated defensive tackle prospect in Louisiana ... Dominated at the prep level ... Helped his team to the semifinals of the 2A state playoffs as a senior in 2017 ... Four stars from ESPN, Rivals and Scout ... Listed as the nation's No. 18 overall defensive tackle and ranked as the seventh-best defensive tackle in the south region ... Ranked No. 193 overall by Scout ... Built on his tremendous junior campaign by recording 60 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries, recovered four fumbles (two for TDs), blocked a field goal and registered an interception as a senior ... Had 56 tackles, including 19 for losses, as a junior in 2016 ... Added seven sacks in 2016 ... Participated in the New Orleans Regional for The Opening in both 2016 and 2017 ... Played on both the offensive and defensive lines under Ferriday High School coach Stanley Smith.
PERSONAL Majoring in sports administration.
