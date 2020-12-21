TigerDetails - LSU officially parting ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini

This story has been updated with a statement released by LSU from Bo Pelini.

Bo Pelini's return to Baton Rouge was short lived.

LSU will part ways with its defensive coordinator after a disappointing 5-5 season, TigerDetails confirmed with multiple sources close to the program.

"LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement to end Pelini’s employment agreement with the University. As part of the agreement, Pelini will accept a one-time payment in lieu of the liquidated damages detailed in his contract," the statement from LSU said.

The Tigers replaced defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left to become the head coach at Baylor, by bringing back in Pelini.

The Tigers gave up historic numbers in 2020 under Pelini, including an average of 492 yards per game and 7.3 yards per play.

“While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU – a place that I love with many wonderful memories – is something that I’m thankful for. However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways,” Pelini said. “I wish nothing but success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year. I was proud of how hard our team competed down stretch, the way our young guys stepped up and were developing and the overall direction we were headed.

“I am grateful to call Coach O a friend and I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to LSU, but I have decided to move on in my coaching career. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach O, the staff, the players and the entire LSU community. I will be pulling for the Tigers wherever my next stop may be.”

Orgeron said throughout the season he would evaluate his coaching staff after the season ended and he did just that one day after the comeback win over Ole Miss, 53-48, by letting Pelini go.

Pelini helped the Tigers win the 2007 BCS National Championship. He coached under Les Miles from 2005-2007 as the defensive coordinator before becoming Nebraska's head coach. Pelini was the the head coach at Youngstown State for five seasons, and guided the Penguins to a 33-28 overall mark.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.