LSU has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron said he will immediately begin a national search for Cregg’s replacement.

As of now, the Tigers are set to host five-star OL Julian Armella, five-star OL Kam Dewberry and four-star OL Kelvin Banks this weekend for official visits, but will be without an offensive line coach.

Stay with TigerDetails for this breaking story.