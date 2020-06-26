TigerDetails - LSU pass rusher Marcel Brooks enters transfer portal

LSU sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks has entered the NCAA's Transfer Portal, TigerDetails has confirmed.

Brooks was considered to be one of the Tigers' rising young pass-rushing talents after an impressive freshman season. He played in 11 of the 15 games with no starts, but finished the season with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. His sack came against Florida and the half-sack against Texas A&M.

If the student-athlete withdraws his name from the portal, he can return to the original school's roster.

The former five-star from Flower Mound (Texas) was the No. 2 outside linebacker prospect, No. 3 recruit in Texas and the No. 38 overall prospect in the class.

The new was first reported by Shea Dixon.