Schefter reported that Joe Brady was expected to join new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina, which has since been confirmed by other outlets. Tiger Details has been informed that LSU does indeed expect Brady to leave for the NFL, leaving them with a new vacancy on its offensive staff.

The football gods giveth then taketh away, according to a tweet from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources.

Brady is the architect of the national championship LSU offense and became one of the hottest assistants in the country after overhauling LSU's offensive system, which led to an assortment of records and awards.

Brady himself received the Broyles Award in 2019, which is given to the top assistant in college football. LSU's prolific offense was predicated on the deployment of a run-pass-option scheme, which is exactly what Ed Orgeron was looking for when he added him to staff.

Brady spent the 2018 season as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, but the LSU job (passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach) was the first time he was asked to coach a room at a high level.