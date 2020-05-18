LSU's new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan joined T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Monday morning and covered several topics, including the offense, Myles Brennan and more.

Here are a few highlights:

On working with Steve Ensminger: "It's been great. Coach E, I've admired him from afar and never really met him personally 1-on-1. I had a lot of friends that had worked with him and it was amazing what he was able to accomplish with the help of Joe (Brady) coming in here last year to put it together. ... I looked at the staff. James Cregg is arguably, in my mind, the best O-line coach in college football. You have to have that. You have to have a coordinator like Steve and an O-line coach like James, that's where it starts. They see the vision to work together. Then you add the rest of the guys on the staff. The biggest part of this is we're going to keep the system the same. We're going to keep this thing rolling. We're going to add some things that can benefit us with new players and guys we're going to be focusing on and take this thing and run with it. It's a great challenge but we're up to it and I know the players are."

On 2020 offensive weapons: "I just see NFL players. I go back to, you know, if I had to pick one or two colleges that I would go back to college to coach, this was the top because of the players who come out of here. You know, when I was in the NFL for 17 years, we evaluate players and there was always extra time put into the LSU players regardless of what the offense was 10 years ago or what it was last year. There’s always great players coming out of here. So I really look at it like an NFL roster. I mean, when you look at it, I can see guys that are probably 18-, 19-years-old that are going to be top picks one day. So it’s fun to coach them at this stage of their careers, help develop these guys, because that’s the big thing. One of the things that really attracted me with Coach O is we’re about developing the players. It’s not just about recruiting great talent, which he’s done, there’s great talent around this building. But being able to develop great talent is the most exciting part about this. It’ll be fun watching guys replace guys that had impacts on this offense and this team develop in the same role."

On freshman TE Arik Gilbert: "Obviously he's a great talent. The top tight end coming out of high school last year. You just look at his physical traits and they're really all elite for his position. The guy is not just an in-line tight end or an off-the-ball tight end, this is somebody you can move around or spread out wide. I think he's going to be a matchup nightmare for people as we progress. He can into spring and had an injured shoulder from an All-Star game so we really didn't get to see him do anything physically yet. ..."

On Brennan: "I had a chance to be around him a lot. I'm in the receiver room primarily, but obviously hand-and-hand with the passing game. Myles is very impressive. He's really got some good experience. ... You see how he interacts with the team. You see he’s ready to take the reins. I think it's really good for a backup to watch guys like Joe (Burrow) throughout their tenure and they pickup things. ... He recognizes what we’re doing and he’s really a bright kid, picks up stuff right away, the new things. He’s got a really good grasp of concepts and I’m really impressed with how he throws it. So I’m excited to see what Myles can do.”

On recruiting: "I really missed it. I didn’t know if I would. These young men. I’ve got three sons, two just graduated college recently; I’ve got one that’s a freshman in college, and so I can relate to them. You worry about a 56-year-old guy talking to 18, 19-year-old but I do it every day on a daily basis with my own. It’s been fun. I’ve missed that part. You can develop relationships with them. Now, things have changed with technology. You’re doing everything not only on the phone, but face-to-face with Zooming and Skyping and all that stuff. That part’s been different, but it’s been great. I enjoy it. It’s going to be fun as I log in these years in college that I’m in again and watch these guys develop and become grown men and hopefully move on to the NFL."

