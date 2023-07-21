LSU chosen to finish 2nd SEC West, six Tigers on preseason All-SEC 1st team
LSU has been chosen to finish second in the SEC’s Western Division and Tigers’ senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, junior wide receiver Malik Nabers, sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell, junior defensive tackle Mehki Wingo, redshirt defensive tackle Maason Smith and sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins are preseason All-SEC first-team honorees in the SEC Football Media Days voting released Friday morning.
The Tigers, coming off a 10-4 first season under head coach Brian Kelly, received a total of 1838 points including 117 first-place votes. Alabama was picked to finish first in the West with 1899 points including 165.
The Crimson Tide had their seven-year streak snapped of being selected as the favorite to win the league title. Two-time defending national champion Georgia was the runaway choice to capture its third straight SEC title, receiving 181 first-place votes.
A total of 291 media members voted.
LSU had 11 players on the All-SEC teams. Georgia and Alabama had 16 each, followed by the Tigers. No other SEC team had more than seven players earn preseason All-SEC accolades. Vanderbilt was the only team without a preseason All-SEC selection.
Georgia had 11 first-team honorees. The entire first-team defense belonged to Georgia (six players), LSU (three) and Alabama (two).
Besides the Tigers' six first-team members, sophomore tight end Mason Taylor, long snapper Slade Roy and kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert were on the second team and sophomore offensive tackle Emery Jones and junior safety Major Burns were on the third team.
In his first season at LSU last year after transferring from Arizona State, Daniels accounted for 3,798 (2,913 passing, 885 rushing) of LSU’s 6,344 total offense yards, the second-highest team output in school history behind the 2019 national championship team.
He also threw for 17 TDs, ran for 11 and became the first LSU player to account for three rushing and three passing TDs in a game decided in regulation.
Nabers led the SEC last season with 72 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 1,017 yards. He was voted Citrus Bowl MVP after catching 9 passes for 163 yards including a 75-yard TD and throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Daniels.
As a freshman last year, Campbell started all 13 games. He was named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America and College Football News and earned second-team All-SEC honors.
Campbell played 882 offensive snaps, 75 on special teams protection unit. He whistled for only one penalty (vs. Ole Miss) and allowed just three sacks (one each vs. Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M).
Wingo, who transferred to LSU last season from Missouri, started final 13 games of the season. He finished with 47 tackles, 6 tackles for loss (-34) and 3 sacks (-29) and was named to the AP All-SEC first-team.
Smith recorded 19 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as a true freshman in 2021. He started season-opener against Florida State and suffered season-ending knee injury in the first quarter..
Perkins started just eight games last season yet was named All-SEC first-team and a first-team freshman All-American. He finished with 72 tackles and led LSU in tackles for loss (13.) and sacks (7.5).
LSU opens preseason camp on Aug. 3 with its season opener set for Sept. 3 vs. Florida State in Orlando.
Here's the complete SEC Media Day voting, followed by the preseason All-SEC teams. First-place votes are in parenthesis:
WESTERN DIVISION
1. Alabama (165) 1899
2. LSU (117) 1838
3. Texas A&M (1) 1144
4.Ole Miss 1128
5. Arkansas (3) 958
6. Auburn (4) 685
7. Mississippi State (1) 496
EASTERN DIVISION
1. Georgia (265) 2011
2. Tennessee (14) 1682
3. South Carolina (3) 1254
4. Kentucky (1) 1204
5. Florida 911
6. Missouri 658
7. Vanderbilt (8) 428
SEC CHAMPION
Georgia 181
Alabama 62
LSU 31
Tennessee and Vanderbilt 5 each
Arkansas and Auburn 2 each
Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina 1 each
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall, Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* Indicates a tie