LSU has been chosen to finish second in the SEC’s Western Division and Tigers’ senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, junior wide receiver Malik Nabers, sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell, junior defensive tackle Mehki Wingo, redshirt defensive tackle Maason Smith and sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins are preseason All-SEC first-team honorees in the SEC Football Media Days voting released Friday morning.

The Tigers, coming off a 10-4 first season under head coach Brian Kelly, received a total of 1838 points including 117 first-place votes. Alabama was picked to finish first in the West with 1899 points including 165.

The Crimson Tide had their seven-year streak snapped of being selected as the favorite to win the league title. Two-time defending national champion Georgia was the runaway choice to capture its third straight SEC title, receiving 181 first-place votes.

A total of 291 media members voted.

LSU had 11 players on the All-SEC teams. Georgia and Alabama had 16 each, followed by the Tigers. No other SEC team had more than seven players earn preseason All-SEC accolades. Vanderbilt was the only team without a preseason All-SEC selection.

Georgia had 11 first-team honorees. The entire first-team defense belonged to Georgia (six players), LSU (three) and Alabama (two).

Besides the Tigers' six first-team members, sophomore tight end Mason Taylor, long snapper Slade Roy and kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert were on the second team and sophomore offensive tackle Emery Jones and junior safety Major Burns were on the third team.

In his first season at LSU last year after transferring from Arizona State, Daniels accounted for 3,798 (2,913 passing, 885 rushing) of LSU’s 6,344 total offense yards, the second-highest team output in school history behind the 2019 national championship team.

He also threw for 17 TDs, ran for 11 and became the first LSU player to account for three rushing and three passing TDs in a game decided in regulation.

Nabers led the SEC last season with 72 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 1,017 yards. He was voted Citrus Bowl MVP after catching 9 passes for 163 yards including a 75-yard TD and throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Daniels.

As a freshman last year, Campbell started all 13 games. He was named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America and College Football News and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

Campbell played 882 offensive snaps, 75 on special teams protection unit. He whistled for only one penalty (vs. Ole Miss) and allowed just three sacks (one each vs. Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M).

Wingo, who transferred to LSU last season from Missouri, started final 13 games of the season. He finished with 47 tackles, 6 tackles for loss (-34) and 3 sacks (-29) and was named to the AP All-SEC first-team.

Smith recorded 19 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as a true freshman in 2021. He started season-opener against Florida State and suffered season-ending knee injury in the first quarter..

Perkins started just eight games last season yet was named All-SEC first-team and a first-team freshman All-American. He finished with 72 tackles and led LSU in tackles for loss (13.) and sacks (7.5).

LSU opens preseason camp on Aug. 3 with its season opener set for Sept. 3 vs. Florida State in Orlando.

Here's the complete SEC Media Day voting, followed by the preseason All-SEC teams. First-place votes are in parenthesis:

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (165) 1899

2. LSU (117) 1838

3. Texas A&M (1) 1144

4.Ole Miss 1128

5. Arkansas (3) 958

6. Auburn (4) 685

7. Mississippi State (1) 496

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Georgia (265) 2011

2. Tennessee (14) 1682

3. South Carolina (3) 1254

4. Kentucky (1) 1204

5. Florida 911

6. Missouri 658

7. Vanderbilt (8) 428

SEC CHAMPION

Georgia 181

Alabama 62

LSU 31

Tennessee and Vanderbilt 5 each

Arkansas and Auburn 2 each

Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina 1 each

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall, Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* Indicates a tie