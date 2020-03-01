LSU picks up 2nd commitment of day in four-star center Jerrell Colbert
The LSU basketball team is having quite the weekend. The Tigers took care of Texas A&M on Saturday at the PMAC and turned around on Sunday and gained two new commitments.
The first, 2020 four-star guard Eric Gaines gave his verbal pledge to Will Wade early on Sunday followed up by 2021 center Jerrell Colbert committing to the Tigers.
LSU keeps it going with the commitment of Jerrel Colbert. High level talent out of the 2021 class. Begins the Tigers junior class @TigerDetails https://t.co/MPzXCzjU20— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 2, 2020
Colbert visited LSU in October of 2019 and had this to say about the program: “I’m looking forward to how they treat me and seeing how the school is and everything. It’s about how they treat the players and things like that.”
Colbert is considered to be a top 50 player nationally, per Rivals.