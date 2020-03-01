News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 18:54:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

LSU picks up 2nd commitment of day in four-star center Jerrell Colbert

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

The LSU basketball team is having quite the weekend. The Tigers took care of Texas A&M on Saturday at the PMAC and turned around on Sunday and gained two new commitments.

The first, 2020 four-star guard Eric Gaines gave his verbal pledge to Will Wade early on Sunday followed up by 2021 center Jerrell Colbert committing to the Tigers.

Colbert visited LSU in October of 2019 and had this to say about the program: “I’m looking forward to how they treat me and seeing how the school is and everything. It’s about how they treat the players and things like that.”

Colbert is considered to be a top 50 player nationally, per Rivals.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}