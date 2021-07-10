LSU picks up a commitment from Fitzgerald West

"I'm going to get straight to it. Without further ado, I'll be taking my talents to Louisiana State University. Geaux Tigers!"

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers picked up their 14th commitment in the 2022 class on Saturday when three-star offensive/defensive lineman Fitzgerald West pledged for the in-state powerhouse program during a ceremony at Lafayette Christian Academy.

LSU offered West as a center following a standout performance at the Tigers' camp in June. He soon picked up an offer from Alabama, also as an offensive lineman, after camping with the Crimson Tide. His other two finalists, Tulane and SMU, wanted West as a defensive lineman.

The 2022 defensive tackle was dominate in his DL reps at LSU's OL/DL camp with his power and quickness. Following the lunchtime break, Orgeron pulled West, his mom and coach together to tell them he was offering West a scholarship to LSU -- as a center.

"I was kind of expecting it, but I was surprised," he told TigerDetails in June. "I was just surprised they actually pulled the trigger. I did what I had to do though.

"Before camp, Coach O said he was close to offering me that all I needed to do is what I normally do."

West has known Orgeron and running backs coach Kevin Faulk for years and feels comfortable with the coaching staff and players, which ultimately helped the Tigers keep him home.

