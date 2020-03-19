The NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period until at least April 15 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, however, college coaches are allowed to stay in contact with recruits electronically or phones.

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers secured a new commitment on Thursday from Florida 2021 safety Dakota Mitchell, who announced his commitment via Twitter.

"LSU felt like home," Mitchell told Tigerdetails, adding, "my heart kept telling me it's for me, so I'm going with how I felt."

Mitchell, rated as a three-star by Rivals, released his top three schools (LSU, Florida and Georgia) on Monday evening.

He also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and South Carolina.



