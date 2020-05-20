LSU picked up its second commitment of the week late Wednesday.

St. James defensive end Saivion Jones pledged to the Tigers and became the 12th commitment in the 2021 class. On Monday, Georgia safety Khari Gee picked LSU over Clemson.

"First of all I want to thank God for all of my blessings. I want to thank my mother for sacrificing so much to provide for me and my siblings. Although my recruiting process was altered by Covid-19, I want to thank all of the colleges who expressed interest in me. I will cherish (the) relationships that came out of this process. I pray that we can play next season, so me and my brothers can DO IT AGAIN. They make me better. So grateful for my coaches and our community in St. James," he said in a message posted on Twitter.

"I always wanted to further my education and football career at a place where my heart led. Where I felt like family, and where my family and friends are a part of my journey. With that being said, I am committing to the LSU Tigers. Represent the Boot!!!! Dedicated in memory of my Nanny JeNaiya!"

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has a great relationship with the LSU coaching staff (Ed Orgeron, Mickey Joseph and Bill Johnson), as does his head coach Robert Valdez. He has become a priority due of his versatile; he can play standing up or hand in the dirt. The Rivals250 racked up 26 sacks in his past 17 games, but he's also good at stopping the run.

"(Saivion) wanted to get into summer without having to worry about (his recruitment)," Valdez said Wednesday night. "LSU did a great job of constant communication and it was family decision."

Jones echoed what his coach said: "I wanted to get this out of the way."

Just in 2020 alone, he picked up offers from Florida State, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor and Texas A&M.

Jones is considered the seventh-best prospect in the state for 2021 and the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the nation, per Rivals.