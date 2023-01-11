LSU picked up another transfer cornerback Wednesday as JK Johnson, a corner from Ohio State officially announced his commitment to LSU.

Johnson, who started in five games during the 2022 season for the Buckeyes, has three years of eligibility left.

In total, Johnson played in 15 games for Ohio State and collected 22 tackles (18 solos). He redshirted in 2021.

Johnson's head coach at De Smet High School was Robert Steeples, LSU's cornerback coach. He was also high school teammates with current LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo. Also, the Tigers just signed another De Smet recruit in tight end Mac Parkway.

LSU's cornerback room entering spring looks like: Sevyn Banks, Laterrance Welch, Denver Harris, Duce Chestnut, JK Johnson, Zy Alexander plus the incoming freshman class, which includes five-star Javien Toviano.

Johnson was considered a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 2 CB in the country, per Rivals.