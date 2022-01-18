LSU picks up transfer OL Tre'Mond Shorts, who has 1-year left
Another day, another LSU transfer portal commitment.
The Tigers picked up their 10th pledge Tuesday from the portal when offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts announced his decision.
Shorts just finished his redshirt junior season with East Tennessee State, meaning he has one year of eligibility remaining. He was a three-year starter for the Bucs.
Shorts also took visits to Mississippi State, North Carolina and Central Florida.
LSU has added OL Miles Frazier, LS Slade Roy, CB Mekhi Garner, S Joe Foucha, DB Greg Brooks Jr., RB Noah Cain, WR Kyren Lacy, LB West Weeks and punter Jay Bramblett from the transfer portal.
You can read more on Shorts via the ETSU roster bio HERE.