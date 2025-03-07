LSU Pipeline: Eight former tigers featured in MLB's 2025 Spring Breakout

New York Yankees No.23 prospect Eric Reyzelman is one of eight former Tigers to be featured in MLB's 2025 Spring Breakout. (Photo by Associated Press - Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Purple and Gold of LSU will be well represented next week as eight former LSU baseball standouts prepare to showcase their talents in the second annual MLB Spring Breakout event. From March 13-16, baseball fans will get a glimpse of tomorrow's MLB stars today as Minor League prospects take center stage across Grapefruit and Cactus League venues during Spring Training. The four-day showcase features 16 exhibition games between teams composed of each MLB organization's top young talent. The Tigers will be well-represented with a mix of powerful bats and promising arms spread across six different organizations.

Advertisement

Tre' Morgan - Tampa Bay Rays

Tre' Morgan has established himself as one of the Rays' premier prospects, ranking No. 4 in their system for good reason. The smooth-swinging first baseman combines exceptional defensive skills with an advanced approach at the plate, making him a potential Gold Glove candidate with batting upside. His exceptional plate discipline and gap-to-gap power profile fits perfectly in Tampa Bay's development model. With the Rays' track record of maximizing talent, Morgan appears on track for a potential big-league debut in 2025, where his left-handed bat could immediately impact a lineup that values versatility and contact skills.

Tommy White - Athletics

Known as "Tommy Tanks" during his explosive LSU career, White ranks as the A's No. 8 prospect and brings much-needed power potential to a rebuilding Athletics organization. The corner infielder's calling card is his tremendous raw power, which played up during his collegiate career with impressive home run totals. While defensive questions remain about his long-term position, his bat will carry him to the majors where larger ballparks shouldn't contain his pull-side power. With the A's in a full rebuild, White could see an accelerated path to the majors by late 2025 if he continues his offensive production in the upper minors.

Brayden Jobert - St. Louis Cardinals

Jobert represents classic Cardinals development - an under-the-radar college performer with untapped potential. The outfielder brings an intriguing combination of power and athleticism that St. Louis covets in their system. Though not yet cracking their top prospect rankings, Jobert's left-handed swing and defensive versatility make him an interesting organizational piece. The Cardinals' proven development pipeline could unlock more consistent contact to pair with his natural power. While likely facing a longer developmental timeline than some of his LSU counterparts, Jobert's ceiling as a valuable role player with pop shouldn't be underestimated.

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Currently the No. 7 prospect for the White Sox, Taylor represents a potential mid-rotation starter with significant upside if his command development continues. The right-hander features a power fastball complemented by a breaking ball that shows plus potential at its best. His recovery from Tommy John surgery appears on track, with his velocity returning to pre-injury levels. The rebuilding White Sox desperately need pitching development wins, potentially accelerating Taylor's timeline if he performs well at Double-A this season. His ceiling as a No. 3 starter makes him one of the more intriguing arms in Chicago's improving system.

Gage Jump - Athletics

Jump, the A's No. 15 prospect, offers the A's something their system desperately needs: a potential left-handed starter with both polish and projection. Despite lacking overwhelming velocity, Jump's advanced feel for pitching and deceptive delivery allow his entire arsenal to play up. His breaking ball shows plus potential and could become a true putaway pitch at higher levels. With the Athletics need for long-term rotation pieces, Jump could move quickly through the system if he maintains his collegiate command profile. His ceiling may be as a mid-rotation starter, but his high floor as a potential back-end starter or multi-inning reliever provides valuable organizational depth.

Eric Reyzelman - New York Yankees

The Yankees' No. 23 prospect brings the high-octane fastball and swing-and-miss breaking ball that New York covets in their pitching development pipeline. Reyzelman's power repertoire profiles as a potential high-leverage reliever, though the Yankees have given him starting opportunities to develop his entire arsenal. His fastball that can touch the upper-90s plays particularly well in short bursts, potentially making him a valuable bullpen piece for a contending Yankees team as soon as 2026. While control remains his development focus, Reyzelman's ceiling as a late-inning reliever with significant strikeout potential makes him an important depth piece in New York's system.

Paul Gervase - Tampa Bay Rays

Though not currently ranked in Tampa Bay's top prospect list, Gervase embodies the Rays' pitching development philosophy: find power arms with untapped potential. The tall right-hander generates impressive downhill plane on his fastball and complements it with a developing breaking ball that flashes plus potential. Tampa's proven track record of maximizing relievers with similar profiles suggests Gervase could outperform his current prospect standing. With the Rays' constant need for bullpen depth and innovative pitching usage, Gervase's ceiling as a middle reliever with high-leverage upside could see him contributing to the major league club within the next two seasons.

Jaden Hill - Colorado Rockies