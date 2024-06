LSU pitcher Aiden Moffett has decided to enter the transfer portal after playing two seasons for the Tigers. Moffett made the announcement today via his Twitter/X account that he had recently entered his name in the transfer portal with the message "Forever LSU."

The right-handed pitcher is from Mount Olive, Mississippi. In 2023, Moffett pitched in just one game for the Tigers, but saw significantly more playing time in 2024. He pitched in 16 games, where he went 0-1 with 21 strikes and 12 walks for a 5.60 ERA.

Moffett has two years of eligibility remaining.