LSU left handed pitcher Cam Johnson has entered the transfer portal after just one season in Baton Rouge. Johnson was the top player in the Tigers 2023 recruiting class who actually made it to campus and looked to have a bright future at LSU.

Jay Johnson talked about how big of a deal it was for them to get Johnson through the draft and on campus. He was the 42nd ranked prospect on MLB's big board last year, but wasn't selected until the 20th round, so he decided to sign with the Tigers.

As a true freshman, Johnson made 13 appearances where he threw nine innings, allowing 12 runs on 16 walks and five hits. Command was an issue all season, but you could tell his stuff was there as he had 13 strikeouts in those nine innings.

The Tigers are losing a lot of pitching talent this year, so it seemed that Johnson was primed to have a big role on the pitching staff in 2025, but he will be playing ball elsewhere next season.

This is a massive loss for the Tigers, who already lost two pitchers - Micah Bucknam and Aiden Moffett - to the transfer portal earlier this week. All of a sudden, it feels like the Tigers will be big players in the pitching market this offseason.