LSU Pitcher Gage Jump is ready to take the SEC by storm
Gage Jump is a very talented left handed pitcher who's spent his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA. With the Pac-12 dissolving and UCLA missing the NCAA Baseball Tournament in 2023, Jump wanted a new change of scenery.
When Jump officially hit the portal, LSU head coach Jay Johnson and company knew they needed to get the talented lefty to come to Baton Rouge.
Lucky for Jump and Coach Johnson, the two already had a connection. Johnson knows Jumps older brother and also recruited Gage to Arizona out of high school. With their connection and Jump looking for a new home, LSU became an obvious landing spot for the lefty.
Another reasons Jump came to LSU is because he wanted to compete in the best baseball conference in the country, the SEC.
Jump's brother played four years at Arizona State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2022 season. After spending his final year in Lexington, he told his younger brother that the SEC is the place he wants to play baseball. That, mixed with watching LSU in Omaha from the couch made Jump hone in on becoming an LSU Tiger.
Jump is one of the most talented pitchers in the country, but he hasn't really been able to show off his talents at the collegiate level. In his freshman season, Jump pitched 16.1 innings, but suffered a torn UCL and needed Tommy John surgery.
Since then, Jump has been in an 18 month recovery process that caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. Now that he's been cleared and has finally gotten some pitching reps in practice and scrimmages, Jump says he's feeling great and is ready to go.
Since many of us don't know much about Jump due to his lack of playing time, Jump was asked to describe about his pitching style.
He throws four pitches; fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, and is very aggressive on the mound. He and newly hired Pitching Coach Nate Yeskie have been working all offseason on how they can put pressure on the opposing hitter when Jump is on the mound.
Despite being here for just a few months, Jump has earned the praise of one of, if not the best player on this Tigers roster.
Tommy White, the man who led the nation in RBI's with a separated shoulder just a season ago, called Jump the toughest pitcher that he's faced this offseason. White says Jump has some stuff that's going to really surprise us this spring.
Needless to say, Jump is going to pitch, and he's going to pitch a lot. Jump should and will be in the mix to be a weekend starter, but my only worry is if they'll limit his pitch count early in the season while he works back from Tommy John.
Either way, Jump is going to be must watch TV every time he's on the mound. He's got so much talent, now it's time to put it to use against some of the best competition in the country.
