Just over three weeks ago, No. 1 ranked LSU had a full staff of healthy pitchers seemingly for every situation.

So, eager freshmen like Griffin Herring and Gavin Guidry basically were told to take a number and wait for chances like in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. non-conference game at Tulane.

As the Tigers (26-5, 7-4 SEC West) reach the halfway point of their SEC schedule this weekend at home vs. No. 11 Kentucky, it’s guaranteed Herron and Herring will have their numbers called but probably not to face the Green Wave.

Juniors Garrett Edwards and Nate Ackenhausen and freshman Chase Shores, three of LSU’s six pitchers with a sub 2.00 earned run average, are on the injury shelf.

And because LSU second-year head coach Jay Johnson doesn’t know if and when any of the injured trio will be back in action, he’s had to accelerate the growth process of Herring and Guidry to move into more prominent roles in the remaining six league weekend series.

After Edwards hurt his arm on his 29th pitch in LSU’s 8-7 comeback win last Friday at then-No. 6 South Carolina, Herring and Guidry were responsible for 14 of the Gamecocks’ last 15 outs.

LSU junior reliever Riley Cooper retired the only batter he faced in the bottom of eighth after the Tigers tied the game 7-7 in the top of the eighth on second baseman Gavin Dugas’ two-out grand slam homer.

If you look at the story of that game – poise, composure, presence – that’s what really stood out about Griffin and Gavin's performance,” Johnson said. “Our younger and older pitchers can look at those two guys and be like, `That's how we want to command ourselves on a tight game.'

"We won the game obviously, we got a couple of free passes (walks) and a big home run. But we won that game because how those guys held it together. It's really exciting to see those guys perform that way. It's a tough league for young players. They don't look like it right now."