LSU placed 10 players on the 2023 Athlon Magazine All-SEC preseason teams.

Named first-team were wide receiver Malik Nabers, offensive lineman Will Campbell, defensive linemen Mehki Wingo and Maason Smith and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Tight end Mason Taylor was on the second team, quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebacker Omar Speights were on the third-team and offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger and safety Greg Brooks were on the fourth-team.

Here are the teams:

1st team offense

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas All-Purpose Ainias Smith, Texas A&M WR Juice Wells, South Carolina WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M WR Malik Nabers, LSU TE Brock Bowers, Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia OL Javon Foster, Missouri OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas OL JC Latham, Alabama OL Will Campbell, LSU.

1st team defense

DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU DL Maason Smith, LSU DL Mykel Williams, Georgia DL Jaheim Oatis, Alabama LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M S Malaki Starks, Georgia.

1st team specialists

K Will Reichard, Alabama P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State PR Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama.

2nd team offense

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State RB Jase McClellan, Alabama RB Ray Davis, Kentucky AP Jarquez Hunter, Auburn WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee TE Mason Taylor, LSU C Seth McLaughlin, Alabama OL Xavier Truss, Georgia OL Tyler Booker, Alabama OL Brady Latham, Arkansas OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia.

2nd team defense

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia DL Darius Robinson, Missouri DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M LB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State LB Dallas Turner, Alabama LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky LB Smael Mondon, Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri S Javon Bullard, Georgia S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina.

2nd team specialists

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M KR Barion Brown, Kentucky PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M.

3rd team offense

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU RB Kendall Milton, Georgia RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida AP Luther Burden III, Missouri WR Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama WR Barion Brown, Kentucky TE Michael Trigg, Ole Miss C Bryce Foster, Texas A&M OL Austin Barber, Florida OL Jeremy James, Ole Miss OL Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky OL Amarius Mims, Georgia.

3rd team defense

DL Justin Rogers, Auburn DL Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina DL Princely Umanmielen, Florida DL Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas LB Shemar James, Florida LB Omar Speights, LSU LB Aaron Beasley, Tennessee CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida CB D.J. James, Auburn S Jaylin Carlies, Missouri S C.J. Taylor, Vanderbilt.

3rd team specialists

K Mitch Jeter, South Carolina P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida KR Brian Battie, Auburn PR Dee Williams, Tennessee.

4th team offense

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee RB Trevor Etienne, Florida RB Jo'quavious Marks, Mississippi State All-Purpose Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State WR Squirrel White, Tennessee WR Dane Key, Kentucky TE Trey Knox, South Carolina C Cooper Mays, Tennessee OL Cole Smith, Mississippi State OL Bradley Ashmore, Vanderbilt OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M OL Garrett Dellinger, LSU OL Nick Jones, Mississippi State OL Micah Pettus, Ole Miss.

4th team defense

DL Kristian Williams, Missouri DL Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State DL Tyler Baron, Tennessee DL Tim Smith, Alabama DL Shemar Turner, Texas A&M LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky LB Chad Bailey, Missouri LB Austin Keys, Auburn LB Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss S Malachi Moore, Alabama S Greg Brooks, LSU.

4th team specialists

K Cam Little, Arkansas P Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt KR Xavier Legette, South Carolina PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State.