There's a heavy LSU presence on the Coaches' PreseasonAll-SEC team.

Five Tigers made the cut, including inside linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, who were named to the First Team Preseason All-SEC Team. Offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield earned a spot on the second team, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and safety Grant Delpit were selected to the third team.

LSU will open its season on Sunday, Sept. 2 against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.