TigerDetails - LSU players, coaches and recruits react to new hire Mason Smith

LSU bolstered its football recruiting staff Friday by adding recruiting specialist Mason Smith from Mississippi State.

Smith is a Texas native but graduated from LSU.

He's a huge addition to the staff due to his extensive background and connections within the recruiting scene in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Hours after Smith announced he was joining the LSU staff, five-star safety Jacoby Mathews, who has known Smith since he was 14, pledged his commitment to the Tigers.

"As soon as Mason let me know he was getting the job, I was committing," he told Rivals.

Mathews, Louisiana's No. 1 overall player in the class of 2022, was not the only person excited to see Smith in Baton Rouge.

Several current LSU staffers, players and recruits shared their excitement on Twitter.