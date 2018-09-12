BATON ROUGE, La. — It’s difficult to speak about the last trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium. After all, members of this LSU football team have distinct memories of that Saturday night time warp in which a late snap altered a whole chapter of the program.

Heading into the game, both Les Miles and Gus Malzahn were on the proverbial hot seats, but those in the desert may have considered Auburn’s head coach as a more likely bet. That was before a heart-wrenching finish in 2016. Trailing by 5 and time ticking winding down, Danny Etling — making his second start in an LSU uniform — rolled to his right and chucked the ball up perfectly as he reached the sideline and and found DJ Chark streaking in the back of the end zone. Chark, then a reserve receiver behind Travin Dural and Malachi Dupre, corralled the catch, kept both feet inbounds and came down with what it appeared to be the game-winning touchdown. Upon further review, Etling did not get the snap off in time. The game clock was already on zero by the time the play started, meaning all of the drama was for nothing. LSU came short against Auburn, 18-13, and on Sunday, Miles was out of a job.

SB Nation

“Tough night,” Coach Ed Orgeron, then the Tigers’ defensive line coach, recalled. “On the last play we scored, time ran out on the clock, though. Emotional day for everybody. Coach Miles did a great job for everybody over here. That was an emotional time for everybody. Unexpected things happened, but we dealt with it and we moved on.”

Orgeron took over as the interim head coach and rattled off a 6-2 record en route to earning the full-time job that November. It was a new era of LSU football, but to this day, it’s hard to get past the theatrical fashion in which the prior one ended. That game is still hard for Foster Moreau to digest. For one, he was battling an illness, which he said kept him from soaking in the entire experience of playing inside Jordan-Hare. However, Moreau snagged his first LSU touchdown at the end of the first quarter as Etling flipped a 3-yard pass into the hands of the tight end, who barreled into the end zone for his team’s lone touchdown of the contest. Like the memorable final play of the game, Moreau’s touchdown required a booth review. The joy endured in the opening quarter, notching a career achievement in a pivotal SEC showdown, balanced by the way the game eventually unraveled remains a difficult task two years later. “I scored my first touchdown. I can’t forget that play — it was absolutely wild,” No. 18 looks back. “I remember some sort of confidence, excitement and happiness, and that plummeting down into the darkest depths emotionally as a football player — from what we thought to be a historical comeback in at the last second being torn away from us. That was a tough game and a tough loss, and we’re certainly going in trying to avoid that this time.”