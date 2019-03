During Friday’s pro day at the LSU practice facility, former Tigers Foster Moreau, Devin White and Greedy Williams participated in position drills but no field work

Moreau worked with former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn on routes, showcasing his route running and catching ability to NFL scouts.

Former #LSU quarterback Matt Flynn is throwing to Foster Moreau in position drills pic.twitter.com/sPgeIyrGJJ — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 22, 2019

White also participated in drills but was the only linebacker on the field. The Butkus award winner is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 draft.

Devin White is the only #LSU linebacker in the 2019 draft pic.twitter.com/msoEx82PcH — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 22, 2019

Devin White preparing for linebacker drills#LSU pic.twitter.com/x1lurDZseu — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 22, 2019

Williams, along with defensive backs Terrence Alexander and Ed Paris participated in drills, lead by Saints cornerbacks coach Aaron Glenn