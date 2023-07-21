The Pro Combine Camp has been around the Thibodaux community for 16 years now and continues to get bigger each year.

Roughly 450 campers showed up Friday to Nicholls State University to compete and get better under the direction of Colonels head football coach Tim Rebowe, his staff and about 200 volunteers, including numerous high school coaches, former NFL players and current LSU players.

LSU's Maason Smith, Kyren Lacy, Will Campbell, Saivion Jones and Khai Prean spent part of the morning with campers during drills then took a few pictures after the event was completed.

"Nicholls does a great job with Coach Rebowe and his staff and players running the show," said Dr. David Elias of OrthoLA, which is a presenting sponsor of the camp. "A lot of these LSU players, what's so unique to me, is that they're local guys. Some have camped here when they were in high school and now they're coming back as instructors. It's incredible.

"My wife, Katherine Elias, has done all the work behind the scenes. She's probably spent 200 hours putting this camp together. She's already planning next year's camp."

Former and current NFL players Amik Robertson, Tay Martin, Corey Webster and Mark Roman and more were also in attendance.