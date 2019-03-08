The final week of the regular season in college basketball can be heaven or hell, depending on a team’s record.

No. 10 LSU might one of the first squads in history playing for a slice of angels singing while standing squarely in the middle of flames.

Saturday night’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was set to be the crowning moment for the 25-5 Tigers, who are heavily favored to beat the Commodores and grab at least a piece of the SEC regular season title.

But a damning Yahoo Sports report Thursday afternoon that said Wade was heard in a 2017 phone FBI wiretap speaking openly with recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins about a “strong-ass offer” Wade made in recruiting a prospect and how frustrated he was that the prospect hadn't agreed yet to sign with LSU.

After severe public backlash from the Yahoo revelation, especially from national columnists who said Wade should be fired and the Tigers shouldn’t be allowed to play in the NCAA Tournament that starts in less than two weeks, LSU indefinitely suspended Wade Friday.

WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge reported Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva after declining an invitation to speak with Alleva and other top administrative officials about the Yahoo report.

Wade issued a statement to NOLA.com that read:

“Serving as the Head Basketball Coach at LSU has been the honor of my life. I love this university and all it stands for. From day one, I’ve been focused on building a winning program made up of excellent coaches and staff and a team of first-rate student athletes.

"I cannot comment at this time on various media reports, except to say that they do not begin to tell the full story. I understand the University had to take action before all the facts are in, but I would ask everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.

“To my players and coaches, I support you 100%, and I will be with you in spirit as the season progresses. Your best response to this is to narrow your focus and make sure the last part of the season is the strongest part!”

Assistant coach Tony Benford will serve as LSU’s head coach likely for the remainder of the season. Ironically, Bedford was fired last year after five straight non-winning seasons as North Texas head coach. He took over that job when Johnny Jones was hired as LSU’s head coach in 2012-13.

Jones, a former Tigers’ player and assistant under legendary LSU coach Dale Brown, was fired two years ago after the Tigers finished 10-21 and last in the SEC at 2-16.

Which leads to a piece of history that may occur if LSU handles the Commodores (9-21, 0-17) as expected.

The Tigers could for a second time win the league championship within two years of finishing last in conference play. No other SEC team has even done this once, much less twice.

Former LSU coach John Brady first Tigers’ team in 1997-98 finished last in the league at 9-18 overall and 2-14 in the SEC. Two years later in 1999-2000, Brady’s crew jumped to 28-4 and shared the league title at 12-4 with three other teams.

Saturday’s matchup against the Commodores has all the elements of a trap game for LSU, especially with added drama of Wade’s indefinite suspension.

Vanderbilt, hurt by the early season loss of freshman guard and projected NBA lottery pick Darius Garland who sustained a season-ending injury in game six, is on the verge of dubious history.

The Commodores can become the first SEC team to post a winless conference record in the regular season in 65 years. Georgia Tech went 0-14 in 1953-54 when it was still an SEC member.

Vandy is a huge underdog in its Baton Rouge visit. But even after becoming the first LSU team to go undefeated in SEC road play thanks to Wednesday’s 79-78 overtime victory at Florida, the Tigers are still playing with a chip on their shoulder.

“No matter how many obstacles you can throw at us,” junior point guard Tremont Waters said, “no matter how many people don’t want to see LSU turn around its basketball program, for all the hard work we’ve put in, we deserve this moment.”

A win by LSU will make it the No. 1 seed for next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. LSU will also earn at least a tie of the regular season championship with Tennessee (27-2, 15-2).

LSU could win the outright championship if Tennessee loses its final regular season game earlier Saturday at Auburn, followed by an LSU victory over Vandy.