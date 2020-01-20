News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 17:02:18 -0600') }} football Edit

LSU poised for continued success in 2020, beyond — despite major departures

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

Anyone expecting LSU to quickly — if ever — replicate its historic dream of a 2019 campaign was always unrealistic.The Tigers' performance is being lifted up as arguably the greatest ever by a coll...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}