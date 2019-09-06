A pair of top-10 teams will face Saturday evening in Austin in the marquee matchup of the college football season's early schedule.

But will the competitiveness of the game match the hype surrounding it?

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine don't exactly think so.

Listen to this week's Tiger Pride Podcast below for the breakdown and predictions of how and why they see No. 6 LSU (1-0) rolling past No. 9 Texas (1-0) in convincing fashion and how that sets up on the national stage.

