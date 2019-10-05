Once LSU finished wiping the sleep from its eyes, the final picture became pretty attractive.

The No. 5 Tigers (5-0) overcame some early ups and downs in their 11 a.m. matchup with Utah State (3-2) to roll away, 42-6.

"What an outstanding day for our team," coach Ed Orgeron said. "Getting up early, everybody was early to the meetings this morning, so I've very proud of our football team. We went our there and probably played our most complete game. We ran the football like we wanted to run it. We controlled the clock and kept the ball away from their offense. Our defense tackled well in space. I thought we played lights out on defense, and holding those guys without a touchdown was phenomenal."

A heavily criticized defense returned to action after last week's bye to all but pull the plug on the typically high-powered and fast-paced Aggies' offense.

Utah State managed just 19 rushing yards, 140 passing yards and 159 total yards in its first failure to score 10 or more points since Sept. 10, 2016.

The Aggies managed just two first-quarter field goals — one after taking possession at LSU's 7-yard line — and didn't sustain a drive of more than five plays after the opening minute of the second quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Love completed just 15 of his 30 passes (50 percent) for 130 yards on an afternoon on which the offense fell more than 30 points and nearly 200 yards shy of its season averages.

"I feel like, as far as the defense, we needed this," junior outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said. "We needed something to help establish and help get our confidence back up and get going. A lot of criticism's been coming toward the defense. We know we haven't been playing well ourselves, so we definitely needed this as a defense to get back rolling.

"Now we know how we want things done and what can be done — especially going against an offense like that."